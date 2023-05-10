LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Cenovus Lima Refinery says that everything is stable after an incident with one of their units Wednesday afternoon.
The refinery went into lockdown and initiated their emergency response plan after an operational issue was discovered affecting one of their units. Company officials say the Shawnee Township firefighters were called out of an abundance of caution. Operations at the Lima Refinery is stable, Cenovus says their first priority is always the safety of their people and the community.
