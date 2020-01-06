If you're looking for a job, the US Census Bureau may be able to help.

Census application fair to be held at West Ohio CAP

The 2020 census is coming up, and they're looking for people to help with the Ohio count. Positions available include field supervisors, office supervisors, clerks, and recruiting assistants. The pay rate for our area is $17.50 an hour.

If you're interested or are looking for more information, an application fair will be held at West Ohio CAP, 540 South Central Avenue in Lima on Thursday, January 16th. That event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

To register, call (567) 455-9240.

