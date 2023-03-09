CEO of Norfolk Southern says he is determined to make it right for East Palestine residents during derailment hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLIO) - The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee held a hearing this morning on the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.
During the hearing, senators heard from the CEO of Norfolk Southern, the regional director of EPA, and a bipartisan group of senators who represent Ohio and neighboring Pennsylvania. During their testimony, Senator Sherrod Brown and Senator JD Vance each said they want assurances from Norfolk Southern that it will clean up contaminated soil and pay residents' medical bills for health issues related to the derailment. Both senators acknowledged they are from vastly different ends of the political spectrum, but said they're determined to work together to help the people of East Palestine.
"I've heard their fears for what this means for their town and fears for the future, all because a big corporation, Norfolk Southern, chose to invest much of its massive profits and making its executives and shareholders wealthy at the expense of Ohio communities along its rail tracks East Palestine, Steubenville, Sandusky, and just a week ago, Springfield," stated Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio.
"After the cleanup, we need to turn to how to prevent this from happening, or at least how to make it less likely. I'm a realist. I recognize that you're always going to have accidents, but I think that we can make them less likely. And I think importantly, we can give our first responders proper notice when they're responding to these derailments when they happen," said Senator JD Vance, (R) Ohio.
During his testimony, Alan Shaw, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern said he is determined to make this right and Norfolk Southern will be in the community as long as it takes.