Ceremony held for Patriots Day in Lima

The Lima VFW had the American Flag flying high in their parking lot for their Patriots Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony.
Members from local organizations such as the Allen County Ohio Patriots and Bless the Blue of Lima helped organize the event to remind people of the sacrifices made on 9/11 and the many days following.
Lori McCollum, one of the organizers of the event and a representative of Bless the Blue of Lima says, “It was a very significant event in our nation's history that changed us as a country and we need to remember that. We need to remember it for our children and our children's children. We just need to remember the souls that were lost that day and for the heroes that went in and lost their lives that day too.”
Local first responders took the stage to say a few words, as the ceremony was also about honoring all who serve the community.
Justin Slusser, a Lima resident says, “We are so blessed locally with so many outstanding public servants; Lima Fire, Lima Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s office, state highway patrol. Everyone was involved and I’m so proud to be a part of a small, tight-knit community.”
This was the first year that the VFW held this type of ceremony in remembrance of 9/11 but they say they are definitely planning one for next year.