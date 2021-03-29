Chained Eagles set up POW/MIA wall in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day

In honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day, the St. Marys VFW invited the Chained Eagles of Ohio to set up their wall in town.
The Chained Eagles set up the POW/MIA wall outside of the VFW, showcasing names of Ohioans who served in Vietnam who were either prisoners of war or missing in action during their time there.
The wall and other features are displayed around the area as a way for people to remember everyone who served.
"We put this wall up wherever we can, because we don’t want America to forget the supreme sacrifice that was made so that we may enjoy the freedoms that we have today," said Tom Vernon with the Chained Eagles. "We set this wall up wherever we can, wherever we’re invited to, because we do not want America to forget."
The wall features 134 names of men who were prisoners of war or missing in action.