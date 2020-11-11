Chained Eagles wall on display at Lima Mall for Veterans Day

The Chained Eagles of Ohio set up their POW/MIA wall at the Lima Mall Wednesday afternoon in honor of Veterans Day.
The wall featured the names of those who were prisoners of war or missing in action during the Vietnam War and included pictures of some of those who were in the war. The Chained Eagles wall has made appearances at different events around the area and seemed like the perfect way for the mall to give back to their employees who served.
"We have a number of veterans who work in the shops here, and we really appreciate their dedication not only today, but serving in our military, so we felt it was very important that we honor them and tell them how much we appreciate all they’ve done and continue to do for us, said Chris Garlock, Lima Mall general manager.
Those with the Chained Eagles of Ohio say that setting up the wall is vital to remembering those who have been lost or missing in their service.
"There’s 134 brothers that did not come home from Vietnam, and there are still 75 that are missing today - that is 75 families that don’t know what happened to a loved one," said Bill Ream, president of the Chained Eagles of Ohio. "We want to make sure that we take this around to honor and educate, that these men are not forgotten from any war; that they went over to fight for our freedoms. Once we forget that, they are gone."
Also featured on display was a POW/MIA table, with each item on the table having a special meaning.