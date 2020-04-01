Challenges and advice on switching to online communication

With most schools and businesses quickly switching to working online, many challenges have been met for those that have had to adapt.
For those that may not be used to their new lifestyle, they could face a learning curve. Educational professionals recommend finding a platform that works for everyone involved, as they may be dealing with multiple different devices.
For students struggling with online education, many textbook companies are providing free learning resources during this time. Consistent communication between students and professors is also key. Professors are encouraged to inform students exactly what the plan is going forward, so they are not left with confusion and added stress.
The biggest issue Jennifer Walton, a Professor of Communication at Ohio Northern University, has faced is sharing bandwidth. When adults, college students, and children are all using the internet at home, it can be easy to get frustrated when it performs slowly.
She explains, “try to be understanding of everyone else’s situation because they are also not at the office, not able to use the technology that’s provided in the workplace. You just don’t have those options at home.”
She says we need to recognize that we're not going to be able to work at optimal levels right now, but that we need to be forgiving of that.