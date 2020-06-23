Chamber event canceled in downtown Lima

On Tuesday, the Lima-Allen County Chamber of Commerce planned to hold an event outside of the Veterans Civic Center. Lima Mayor David Berger released a letter once he was made aware, saying that the city was not sanctioning the event, and asked those organizing it to postpone it and follow safety orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health.
The event, called the Hello Summer Block Party was eventually canceled, as it would have taken place on city property.
Mayor Berger says that the decision for the city to deny permits for large gatherings is for the safety of its citizens.
"This truly is about maintaining social distance, it’s about making certain that we are not spreading disease," said Mayor Berger. "The disease continues to be active in our communities, and to the extent that we are in close contact with each other, the risk of that community spread remains high."
The chamber says the event was meant to be more of an informational session rather than a traditional party - and that they understand why the city responded the way they did.
"There’s a lot of things that we probably could’ve did better in doing that, so we just felt it was best just to cancel," said Jed Metzger, president and CEO of the Lima-Allen County Chamber of Commerce. "We will come up with some other things and encourage people to go online to our different organizations, and see what we have to offer."
The city has been discouraging large events since March.