Chamber of Commerce announces Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees for 2023

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce announces the four honourees to be inducted into the Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame aims to honor outstanding agriculturists in Allen County who have contributed significantly to the success and excellence of agriculture, whether as farmers or in related fields. This year, the chamber will celebrate Ray Dorley and Ray Dorley Jr., the owners of Keystone Meats, and Gary Jackson, an agricultural broadcaster, as well as Ron Spencer, one of the biggest supporters of the Allen County 4-H program. Also, H.G. Violet will also be among the 11th induction class of the Allen County Agricultural Hall of Fame, along with 33 other recognized individuals who will be honored later this year.
"This fall we are actually building a Ag Hall of Fame. It will be in the Allen County Farm Park, which is operated by the Johnny Appleseed Park District. And so it will be a large display that'll have those 33 inductees into the Hall of Fame, it will have their name, the year they were inducted, and then they'll be a QR code which will allow people to go directly to histories of that particular person and their family and their contributions to Allen County," explained Russ Decker, chair of the Lima/Allen County Chamber's Agribusiness Committee.
The induction banquet will be on July 27th at 6 pm. Get your tickets for $15 at limachamber.com. All proceeds will help support the Allen County Jr. Fair Board.