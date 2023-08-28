Chamber of Commerce excited to announce facade improvement program and return of Downtown Lima ArtWalk

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce held a press conference to discuss upcoming events and hear updates from local businesses.
The chamber heard from Downtown Lima, Inc. who has teamed up with Artspace/Lima to hold their 2nd annual ArtWalk coming up on September 14th from 5 to 8 p.m. The event features artists right here in West Central Ohio and across the region who will exhibit their work for the public to see, all for free. The trolley will also be available to take people from place to place.
"Last year we had almost 300 people come to the ArtWalk. They go through each of our member locations downtown like The Met, Ohio Theatre, ArtSpace, and so many more. And they just get to see art in a different location, so it kind of gives it a different perspective as well," explained Betsy Billingsley, executive director of Downtown Lima Inc.
Downtown Lima Inc. also announced the creation of a facade improvement grant to relieve members of expensive exterior upgrades and attract more business.
"The members will apply through us and they will receive funds to improve their facades whether that be painting or awnings, exterior, just to brighten up the downtown a little bit," added Billingsley.
Downtown Lima Inc. members can apply by calling 419-222-2686 or by emailing info@visitdowntownlima.com. Applications will be taken through September 29th.