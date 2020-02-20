Chamber University teaching business leaders about planning for the future

Local business leaders went to school on Thursday to learn more about the importance of planning for the future.
Chamber University is a quarterly program put on by the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce, geared toward business leaders and management, discussing human resources related topics that could affect their companies. The program provides strategies on what a business needs to be successful. The Chamber University program has received positive feedback from local businesses as they focus on the most relevant topics that could have a lasting impact on the future of their company and employees.
“Today we are talking about succession planning,” says Erica Hawkins, Program Coordinator for Chamber University. “It’s really important for the Lima community to do succession planning instead of closing their doors to the business. It helps the businesses to keep going and thriving in our community.”
The next event is scheduled in May. For more information, contact the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce.