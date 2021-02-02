Changes coming to former ODOT property that Allen County purchased for possible relocation of county offices

Allen County receiving funding from the state’s biennial capital budget to make some changes at the old ODOT property on North West Street.
The county purchased the property from the Ohio Department of Transportation several years ago with the intention of relocating several county offices to that location. A $200,000 grant attained by Ohio Speaker of the House Robert Cupp will assist in the process of razing some of the structures on the property.
Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes adds, “Well, eventually we’d like to locate some other count offices on this property. But at this point and time, the big thing is the liability of some of the buildings. The building we are looking at was built in 1929 and so with that, it really needs to be removed.”
Rhodes says they are just getting started with plans and contracts to go out for bid on the project later this year.