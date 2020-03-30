Changes made to Lima Schools food distribution, students urged to crack down on school work

Lima City Schools continued with their food distribution with some changes and more to come.
Pick-up went on Monday morning with a change that parents had to pick-up food by opening their trunk for food to be placed in. The superintendent said this limits contact. For future pick-ups, there will be no distribution at South Science and Technology Magnet or West Middle School. The superintendent said numbers were lower at those schools so those resources are being redistributed. For schoolwork, she adds students haven't been following through with their work and that needs to change with school closed through April.
"Grades count, we're grading work, we're posting grades in Progress Book," Said Jill Ackerman, superintendent. "Parents need to check and make sure that their kids are doing what they're supposed to be doing online. I know that it's not ideal. I know that kids don't necessarily like to work online. We don't like to produce it that way, but we have to do what we have to do."
Ackerman said a plan will be announced soon for students who don't have internet access.