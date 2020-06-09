Changes to Civil Service test process discussed by Lima city officials

After a letter of solidarity was written by Mayor David Berger, calling for some changes, the Lima Civil Service Board met to discuss what the future might look like.
The board met with city officials to talk about a rule change proposed by Mayor Berger. It would change the current rule of 10 that is in place regarding people interested in working for the city, who have passed the civil service test.
The mayor called for the board to now allow everyone who has passed that test to be considered for a position, instead of a select few. The idea is to allow for more diversity in the city's workforce.
The Civil Service Board says they were in favor of a change: "We need to do our part as a Civil Service Board to make sure that the evaluation of those individuals on the backside is also happening, and that everyone has the opportunity to be interviewed and is considered for the position," said Pilate Bradley, president of the board.
The board will be meeting more with the mayor, along with the city law director and human resources to make sure that everything is in line to make the change.