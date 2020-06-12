Charity Car Show canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions

One of the area’s biggest car shows is taking a year off.
The annual Charity Car Show held at Apollo has announced that they will not be holding it due to coronavirus restrictions on mass gatherings. This would have been the 13th year for the event that has donated $70,000 to local charities over the years. Organizers say it was a difficult decision that had to be made.
Co-Chair Andy Maravola adds, “Because we can’t do it at the extent that we do it and be top rate like we are. We have the best car show in the region. You can’t go on an if or but and a later in the year with all this virus and everything going on. Co-Chair John Waller and I just decided we’ll let it go to next year and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Maravola says all the sponsors that had already donated have said to keep the money and use it next year. He says they will come back next year bigger and better at the Charity Car Show.