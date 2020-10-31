Checking smoke detectors is very important as the seasons change

Fire departments are reminding everyone that checking if your smoke alarm is up to date is very important during this time of year.
With daylight savings time taking place on Sunday, it is very important to make sure your smoke alarm is up to date. Alarms that are over ten years old must be replaced. A manufacture date can typically be located on the back of the alarm.
It is also recommended that families go over their fire escape plans, and if you have not constructed a plan, it is highly recommended you sit down with your family and go over what everyone should do in case of a fire.
Working smoke alarms can give families an early warning of a fire so that they can evacuate their home quickly.
Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, as well as outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, even the basement.
Alarms should be tested once a month. A test can be simply done by pressing the test button of the alarm.