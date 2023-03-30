Chemistry students from ONU are hosting "Simply Science Magic Show" at Habitat Restore on Saturday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some Ohio Northern chemistry students are going to show their love of science, by putting on a magic show this weekend.
The Student Members of the American Chemical Society or "SMACKS" will be putting on a "Simply Science Magic Show" at the Habitat Restore on Saturday afternoon. There will be 11 magic demonstrations that they will explain how it was done through science. But they are looking to do more than wow the audience, especially the kids.
"One of the big things at SMACKS is that we want to foster an environment and encourage other people, and share our love of chemistry," says Stephen Duggan, Student Member of the American Chemical Society at ONU. "So, by doing these demonstrations, and also we are going to be making slime with the kids so something fun for them to take home. These are just fun things, we enjoy and we want to spread our love of chemistry and hopefully build that community of knowledge."
Again the "Simply Science Magic Show" is this Saturday at the Habitat for Humanity restore on West Elm Street in Lima. It runs from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and there will be a school supplies giveaway during the event.