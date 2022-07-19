Child killed after being struck by a vehicle on Harrison Avenue

Details are still limited surrounding the death of a toddler struck by a vehicle Monday evening.

Lima police were called out to the 200 block of Harrison Avenue just after 8 p.m. Monday for an injury accident. The caller also stated that it involved a vehicle and a child. First responders found the child suffering from severe injuries and was transported to Lima Memorial Health System where the child was later pronounced dead.

