Child killed after being struck by a vehicle on Harrison Avenue

Details are still limited surrounding the death of a toddler struck by a vehicle Monday evening.
Lima police were called out to the 200 block of Harrison Avenue just after 8 p.m. Monday for an injury accident. The caller also stated that it involved a vehicle and a child. First responders found the child suffering from severe injuries and was transported to Lima Memorial Health System where the child was later pronounced dead.
A Lima Police Department media release states that the driver of the vehicle was located and taken into custody on unrelated charges. No information has been released on the driver's name and if any charges will be filed related to the child's death. We will bring you more on this story as details are released.
7/19/22 Press Release from the Lima Police Department:On Monday, July 18, 2022 at approximately 2019 hours, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Harrison in reference to an injury accident. It was additionally stated that the accident involved a vehicle and juvenile pedestrian. Upon officers arrival they located a juvenile suffering from severe injuries. The juvenile was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital where the juvenile was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle was located and taken into custody on unrelated warrants. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lima Police Department Crash Team at 419-227-4444.
