Child Tax Credit checks start on July 15th

Next week, families will start seeing their checks from the child tax credit.
The program was set up as part of the American Rescue Plan and is the largest tax credit in U.S. history. Instead of getting one lump sum when parents file their taxes, they will get monthly checks from the IRS. Parents with kids five years old and younger will get $3600 dollars a year or $300 a month. Children between 6 and 18 years old will get $250 dollars a month or $3,000 a year. Senator Sherrod Brown says over 90% of Ohio families are eligible to get the tax credit.
"I have heard all over the state that people will benefit immensely from this child tax credit," says Brown. "With childcare, which signing their daughter up for summer camp, their child maybe will get to do things, just give them an opportunity that they might not have had."
Most families will get checks automatically because they filed taxes in 2019 and 2020 or signed up to get stimulus money. If you haven't done either of these. You can sign up to get the monthly check by going to www.childtaxcredit.gov.