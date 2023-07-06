Children in Hancock Park District's "Little Hands Nature Club" learn about shadows

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - As a part of the "Little Hands Nature Club", the Hancock Park District taught kids about shadow fun.
Families with kids ages three to six could meet in the Oakwoods Nature Preserve Discovery Center to learn about how shadows form. They furthered their knowledge through different hands-on activities. After a shadow puppet show, the kids could create their own crafts and play shadow-related games. Program Specialist Tim Kleman said the lesson is a blast for the instructors and the children alike.
"So, today is one of our days for our Little Hands Nature Club, where each month we try to do a different fun, hands-on, outdoor-related activity. I just hope that they have fun today and retain just one little information to take home and they can use later," explained Tim Kleman, program specialist of Hancock Park District.
The club allows the kids to make friends and crafts in an educational environment. The Oakwoods Nature Preserve is located at 1400 Oakwood Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840.