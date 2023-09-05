Children's Developmental Center receives a donation from Lima Memorial Auxiliary

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The students in the Children's Developmental Center get some needed items before their school year starts.
The Lima Memorial Auxiliary donated to the center through the annual supply drive. The Children's Developmental Center is located inside the health system and is for kids 18 months to before they can go to kindergarten who have areas of developmental concerns. The annual supply drive is a way that the Lima Memorial associates can help out the program by providing needed snacks, materials, and paper products.
"The donation today is an amazing asset to us as we get ready to launch our school year tomorrow," says Elisha Reineke, executive director of the Children's Developmental Center. "It helps us keep down our costs and make sure we have all the supplies we need to engage with our children, so, we are super excited."
There are 35 students enrolled in the Children's Developmental Center this school year.