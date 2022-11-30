Chiles-Laman is hosting their annual Tree of Remembrance Service this Saturday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Finding joy at Christmas can be difficult for those who have recently lost a loved one.
Chiles-Laman Funeral Home will host their 32nd annual Tree of Remembrance Service at their Shawnee Chapel location this upcoming Saturday at 3 p.m. The service is open to everyone and attracts hundreds each year as a way to honor lost loved ones. Families who lost someone in the past year will receive a free ornament engraved with their loved one's name. This funeral home says they are excited for the service to return in person after doing virtual for two years.
"The Tree of Remembrance is a service that is more of a community outreach that gives people a chance who have lost a loved one a chance to heal, to come together with other people who lost a loved one in the past year," explained Tess Wohlgamuth, office manager at Chiles-Laman.
There will also be an open house with refreshments and Bob Laman's homemade cookies prior to the service starting at 1 p.m.
