Chiles-Laman is hosting their annual Tree of Remembrance Service this Saturday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Finding joy at Christmas can be difficult for those who have recently lost a loved one.

Chiles-Laman Funeral Home will host their 32nd annual Tree of Remembrance Service at their Shawnee Chapel location this upcoming Saturday at 3 p.m. The service is open to everyone and attracts hundreds each year as a way to honor lost loved ones. Families who lost someone in the past year will receive a free ornament engraved with their loved one's name. This funeral home says they are excited for the service to return in person after doing virtual for two years.

