The competition was hot and defiantly tasty over in Lafayette Sunday afternoon. That’s because the First United Methodist Church was holding their 4th annual Chili Cook-off. 5 cooks bringing their best chili recipes to life, and the public got to vote on the best one through the amount of donations they receive. While the cooks get the bragging rights of winning the competition, and the chance to repeat again next year, the event is a fun and delicious way for the church to raise money towards their mission work.
“Usually we will take a team, and we will go somewhere that needs work done,” says Pastor Bob Clinger of Lafayette First UMC. “So, whether its building on a church, rehabilitating in a community, whatever the need is in that area. The past few years we have done it outside of the country, into Mexico. This year we are thinking about keeping it local and staying in the states with it. We are not sure where yet, but that will come by the end of the year.”
The church raised $722 dollars. The winning chili was made by 10 year old Isaiah Clinger, who made a pizza chili topped with mozzarella cheese. His chili brought in $278.