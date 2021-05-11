The area has been gripped with an impressive, long-lasting bout of chilly weather for May, and the cool weather sticks around for at least a couple more days. However, a slow transition toward more normal temperatures is on the way.
Highs for our Tuesday will only top out in the middle 50s. It will be a nice looking day with a partly cloudy sky and dry conditions.
Expect a cold and frosty start Wednesday morning. Lows could dip down to 32° in a few outlying locations, with 34° for Lima. Once again, protect those sensitive outdoor plants.
Expect beautiful sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with light winds and a gradual warming trend developing. Highs should finally crack 60° Wednesday afternoon. Lows could get just low enough for patchy frost in spots Thursday morning. Expect middle 60s by Thursday afternoon. The dry weather and daily warming trend will continue through Saturday.
Unfortunately, a wet weather pattern could be making a return for early next week. Storm chances appear highest for next Monday. Temperatures will trend closer to normal near 70°.