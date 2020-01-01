Chilly morning for the 5th annual Putnam YMCA Chilly 5K

It took people a little bit to warm up from the annual Putnam County YMCA Chilly 5K. The event started because organizers felt that since no one else was doing it in our area, why not kick off the New Year on the right foot. There were medals for the top male and female runners in each age group. This is the 5th year for the event, and the money raised from the run helps improve the fitness for the residents of Putnam County.
“We have an outdoor track, that is where this all came from,” says Brian Barhorst from the Putnam YMCA. “We put some solar lighting around it and in the future, we would like to add some fitness equipment out along the track. So it becomes more than just a track for walking there is just that opportunity to do a little bit of strength training.”
Over 50 people participated in this year’s Chilly 5K run.