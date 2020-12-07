Our Monday is off to a cold, cloudy start. Expect temperatures to slowly cross into the 30s this afternoon as we see clouds give way to a few peeks of sun.
Expect another chilly day Tuesday, then a very nice warming trend takes hold through the end of the week. By Friday, we see 50s return to the area!
Expect dry skies through the entire work week. We will also see a good deal of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, then clouds return Friday ahead of our next system. Widespread rain looks to arrive late Friday night through Saturday. By Sunday, sharply colder air returns with the risk of a few flurries and snow showers. As of now, accumulations appear minimal.
LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD: The pattern does look more active for the second half of the month, but will our temperatures support more rain or snow? Long-range teleconnections are pointing more towards the warmer idea. Data suggests a negative PNA (Pacific North America) pattern and a positive phase of the EPO (East Pacific Oscillation) for the second half of the month. Those two would indicate a mild pattern locally, and much of the lower 48. We do see a negative AO (Arctic Oscillation), which tells us that plenty of cold air is available up north. However, the positive phase of the EPO would lead to a strong Pacific flow over the lower 48, making it much more difficult for arctic air to dive south and have "staying power." To sum it up, a milder late December pattern appears likely based on these indicators. While we are likely to still see a bout or two of snowfall, it doesn't bode well for a white Christmas this year. We will monitor.
Here is how the temperatures "compared to normal" appear over the next few weeks. (Maps are courtesy of TropicalTidbits.com) First off, you can see the warmth advertised for the end of this week.
Notice the brief return of "normal" December temperatures early next week. (Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s).
When we go further out, the current forecast from the 18th through the 23rd shows milder than normal air over essentially the entire country outside of Alaska.