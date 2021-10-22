A much cooler weather pattern is settling in as we end the work week! Expect mostly cloudy skies for much of our Friday with highs in the lower 50s.

Day Planner

A weak disturbance will likely bring some drizzle to the area this evening. Plan on a chilly night with lows falling tothe lower 40s. Drizzle will ease up by predawn Saturday.

Friday Evening Drizzle
Lows Tonight

Saturday looks brighter with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It should be a decent late October day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. 

Saturday High Temperatures

Big changes arrive Sunday. A potent system works east from the Plains, bringing a very high likelihood of rainfall by Sunday afternoon. Most of the rain should hold off until after noon, but we'll fine-tune the details in future forecasts. There is concern for heavy rain Sunday evening into early Monday, with showers lingering through the day Monday. Current forecast shows most areas receiving 1-2" of rain, but there are signs of localized banding that could drop up to 3"!

Sunday Afternoon
Sunday Night
Monday
Rainfall Potential Sunday-Monday

Overall, rain is a common theme in this 7-day forecast! More rain is expected to arrive Wednesday, with signs of lingering wraparound showers for Thursday and Friday. Harvest efforts by area farmers will be put on hold for a bit!

7 Day Forecast

