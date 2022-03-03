A colder day ahead with highs expected in the middle to upper 30s. Dry weather will continue with partly cloudy skies.
A cold night ahead with lows in the low to mid 20s. However, a warming trend begins again on Friday. Highs should rebound to the middle 40s under partly cloudy and dry skies.
Southerly winds will pump in unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend. Saturday is the pick of the weekend with some sunshine and highs soaring to 70°. It will turn breezy with gusts up to 30mph by late day. A cold front will spark a few scattered showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. This activity should pull away with a breezy and dry Sunday afternoon with lower to upper 60s across the area.
We are watching a heavy rain threat for late Sunday night into Monday, which could eventually become a wintry threat by Monday evening. Rain totals of 1 to 2" will be possible. Accumulating snow looks most likely just north of our area, but we will have to watch for at least some backside snow showers. Bottom-line, the weekend warmth will become a distant memory.
