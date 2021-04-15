Chillier weather is on tap for our Thursday as high temperatures are forecast to only reach the upper 40s to near 50°. Early day sunshine will give way to mostly cloudy skies by late morning and afternoon. A couple isolated showers are likely, but much of the day will be dry. Breezy westerly winds will be sustained 10 to 20 mph.
Expect chilly conditions tonight as lows fall to the middle 30s. While patchy frost would be possible, a lingering breeze and some clouds will mitigate those concerns.
Friday will be a nicer day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Not as breezy, and temperatures reaching the upper 50s during the afternoon.
The weekend will be a bit cool, but not too bad for mid-April. Highs are forecast in the middle to upper 50s. An isolated shower or two is possible, but most of the weekend remains dry. No need to cancel those outdoor plans, just grab the jacket.
A brief warm-up will push highs into the lower 60s Monday, then a strong cold front will bring chilly air our way in the Tuesday through Wednesday time-frame. Lows will get close to freezing by Wednesday morning, and some data even suggests below freezing would be possible. This front could bring a few showers (or even a snowflake) Tuesday into Tuesday night. Longer range guidance is finally seeing a sharp transition to warm weather for the tail end of April.