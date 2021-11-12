A sunny start to our Friday, and expect a good dose of sunshine through midday. Clouds will eventually take over during the afternoon with a slight chance of a shower late in the day. Highs should reach the lower 50s. Windy once again! Gusts could peak at 35 mph from the southwest.
A cold and blustery night with a few pockets of rain and snow swinging through. No accumulation or impact is expected, but a chance to see a few flakes. Lows will fall to near freezing.
Saturday is the best weather day of the weekend with mainly dry skies. Skies will be mainly cloudy with chilly highs around 40°.
Sunday looks messy and cold. An Alberta clipper will swing through the southern Great Lakes bringing a high chance of snow and rain showers. The current data shows everything starting as snow showers Sunday morning. As warmer air arrives, a mix with rain is expected in the afternoon. A transition back to snow flurries is expected Sunday night. It appears the morning burst of snow could put down a quick accumulation on grassy/elevated objects. Sunday night, leftover moisture could eventually freeze on bridges and overpasses. Check back over the weekend as the track and timing could change, which will impact whether any accumulation will occur.
The clipper system clears us by Monday, leading to a quiet start to the work week. A winter-like chill on Monday, but a rather sudden reversal back to milder air Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. A cold front brings showers by Wednesday afternoon. Chilly and dry weather is expected for late next week.