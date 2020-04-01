Christian Corner Community Center offering hot meals

The Christian Corner Community Center is offering hot meals to those in need in the Lima community.
Three days a week, the center will be handing out the food to those who stop by. People will not be able to enter the building, but can pick up the food in a drive-thru that has been set up. Continuing to feed those that depend on food from Christian Corner, and those that may have fallen on hard times lately, is something the center says is an action that they absolutely needed to do.
"People need food, and sometimes they work and they still can’t make ends meet, so I’m always happy to be here and help," Jodi Roberts, director for Christian Corner Community Center.
Meals will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. The center will also be accepting donations of canned goods at this time.