Christians kick off the Lenten season during Ash Wednesday services

Christians around the world head to church to start the Lenten season with a time of faith and remembrance.
Ash Wednesday kicks off the 40 days of Lent and churchgoers at Saint Gerard's were marked with the sign of the cross to symbolize the time to ask for repentance. Christians around the world typically fast or give up food or certain activities, commemorating the 40 days Jesus fasted in the desert. But Father John McLoughlin hopes that the younger generation sees that time differently, by making a sacrifice of giving back to others.
“I think traditionally, some of us older people, we were brought up with the idea that Lent means giving something up. Sometimes that made us a little cranky,” says Father John McLoughlin. “But for the children, I want to see this as a positive experience, that we can do something more, that we can grow in our faith, and grow in our opportunity to discover God’s love by being more proactive and doing God’s work.”
To help promote the spirit of Lent and giving back, students at St. Gerard Catholic School are collecting money and baby bottles for Heartbeat of Lima.