Christina Muryn sworn in as mayor of Findlay

At the Hancock County Court House, Christina Muryn was sworn in for her term as the mayor of Findlay.
Muryn was originally appointed to the position of mayor last February after former mayor Lydia Mihalik moved on to a new position. Now that she's officially sworn in, Muryn says she has a good idea of what she would like to continue to do for the city of Findlay, including building communication between the city and its citizens.
"Getting information out there in a timely fashion and receiving better feedback from the community, and really making sure that our community is informed," Muryn said. "We have so many great things going on and people can feel blindsided if we’re not communicating effectively throughout the process."
There are also a few projects that Muryn hopes to accomplish in the new year, ones that she says will help Findlay be a safe place where people will want to come and live in.
"Strategic planning for the community, working on our simulated tactical response and incident command training center, which would be training for all of our countywide emergency services, and to build on the things that we’ve been doing over the last couple years," said Muryn.
Along with that, innovating certain aspects of the city and attracting new people to live in Findlay is an ongoing goal for city administration; Muryn will be looking into doing just that during her next four years as mayor.