Christine Steinke pleads guilty to stealing from the City of Wapakoneta

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former Wapakoneta clerk pleads guilty to stealing over a quarter of a million dollars from the city.
48-year-old Christine Steinke took a deal this morning at Auglaize County Common Pleas Court. Steinke pleaded guilty to one count of theft in office, and five counts of tampering with records. As part of the plea deal, three of the tampering counts were reduced from felonies to misdemeanors. Steinke was also ordered to pay back the $251,000 to the City of Wapakoneta.
According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Steinke stole the money by taking portions of customer payments to the utilities department for her own personal use. None of the customers suffered any direct losses. She will be sentenced to possible prison time after the money is collected to pay back the city.