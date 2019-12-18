Christmas Break Camps being offered at the Lima Family YMCA

With the holidays approaching, schools are starting to let out for the winter break and the Lima Family YMCA is hoping to help parents out with the kids.
They are offering a Christmas Break Day Camp. Children ages 5 years to 12 years can take part in the camp. The Lima Family YMCA will supervise the kids with a variety of activities including time in the gym, the pool, and game room. The kids just have to bring a packed lunch, swimsuit, and a towel. There will be 2 sessions to sign up for with a registration fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members for each week. Week one is December 23rd, 26th, 27th and week 2 is December 30th, 31st, January 2nd, and the 3rd. Call the YMCA at 419-223-6045 for more information.