Christmas double feature at the Civic Center

Although Christmas has just passed, the holiday spirit is still in full effect in Lima. Families came out to the Civic Center to enjoy a double feature of classic Christmas movies. The original “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman” played for free in Crouse Performance Hall. This is part of the Civic Center’s Groupie Movie series that offers free movies for the community.
“Give people an opportunity to see some really cool movies on the big screen," says, Josh Luke, Director of Development at the Civic Center. "Maybe they’ve never seen them on the big screen before, or maybe it’s been a while since you’ve been a kid or something, but we have a nice 60ft big screen here in Crouse Performance Hall, something that we love to showcase.”
And if two back to back free movies weren’t enough to fill you with joy, Sara’s Sweets and Biggby Coffee were there to fill you with free cookies, coffee, and hot chocolate.