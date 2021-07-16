Christmas in July at downtown Lima businesses

You could hear the sounds of Christmas in downtown Lima on Friday.
The Meeting Place on Market along with Shop for Good held a Christmas in July event. Not only was there Christmas music, but there were also Christmas cookies, Christmas shopping, and Christmas ornament making to be had. The stores saw dozens of people coming out to spread a little joy after a long year and a half of pandemic restrictions. It also gave a chance for people to see what changes have been made at the Meeting Place.
Jennifer Brogee from the Meeting Place on Market explains, “We did close down for a while during COVID. We had a lull obviously and we thought this is a good time to remodel. So, we would love to see people again and show off what we did and the new things that are happening over here.”
Brogee says they have enjoyed getting back to business as usual serving their customers once again.