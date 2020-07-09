Christmas in July Kettle Campaign goes on as more people may be in need

Even during unprecedented times, the Salvation Army will continue with their annual Christmas in July Kettle Campaign.
Beginning today, you can find volunteers outside area Chief Supermarkets, Kewpee, and Sam's Club collecting donations. The proceeds go to those in need and provide necessities. During the pandemic, people may be losing jobs or small businesses may not be recovering. And although donations typically drop in the summer, the Salvation Army says its just as an important time as ever to donate, if possible.
"I think we're dealing right now with the unknown," Paul Downing said, operations coordinator for the Salvation Army. "Nobody knows what's going to happen. So, as government programs start to fall off and we get through, closer to a normalcy, I think we'll start seeing a lot more people coming in for need."
The campaign runs through July 31. Volunteers are always needed. To volunteer, you can reach Paul Downing at 419-224-9055 ext. 211.