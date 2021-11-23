Christmas parade held in downtown Kenton

A parade to celebrate Christmas was put on in Kenton Tuesday night.
The Kenton Lions’ Club Christmas Parade was held in downtown Kenton Tuesday evening. The event had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic, but this year it was back in action. The parade started near the Mary Lou Johnson District and traveled west on Columbus Street, going through Main, Franklin, and Detroit Street. The event featured over 40-holiday floats and performers including local businesses and organizations, that were throwing out candy to kids in the crowd.
Angela Aaron, the Kenton Historic Courthouse District Coordinator said, “The community hasn’t been able to get out, and with this being an outdoor event they are able to come out, see each other, be safe, and still enjoy the holidays.”
Following the parade, there were food vendors, a train ride, and a chance to meet Santa.