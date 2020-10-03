It may be October, but many are already feeling the Christmas Spirit in Hancock County.
On Saturday, the Hancock County Fairgrounds was host to the 33rd Annual Christmas in October Art & Craft Show. Residents packed the fairgrounds in order to take in the Christmas spirit.
Over 300 exhibits from eight states were located across ten buildings and outdoor locations a the fairgrounds.
The show featured items such as repurposed goods and furniture, vintage, farmhouse, shabby chic, farmhouse décor, Americana, primitive, contemporary, jewelry, children boutique, home décor, bath and body, handmade goods, and more.
The event was held from 10 AM to 5 PM.
Hand sanitizing stations were located across the fairgrounds. Attendees were encouraged to follow social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.