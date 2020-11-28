Christmas tree shopping offers families a chance to relax during the pandemic

While the pandemic continues, families are looking for chances to go outside with one another, and stay safe at the same time.
For many, Christmas tree shopping provides such an opportunity.
This weekend, Kaleidoscope Farms in Mt. Cory will be holding their annual tree sale for those in North Central Ohio, offering a chance for families to get out of their homes for an activity with plenty of holiday spirit.
The event implemented guidelines to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We tried to make it a full family experience," said Jeff Reese, Co-Owner of Kaleidoscope Farms. "I think that is so important this year, given everything that we have gone through. We are seeing a lot of families cherishing those moments.
Matt Reese, who also Co-Owns the farm, says that he talked with a local family that had just gotten cleared from quarantine.
"The lady's husband had gotten it, and they were able to finally come out today," said Matt. "One of the places that they wanted to come was to visit a farm and get a Christmas tree."
The farm shares that many have thanked them for still holding the Christmas tree event.
"It's more important than ever to get out and have that sense of normalcy," said Aaron Reese, Co-Owner of the farm. "Come out here, keep to our traditions as well as everybody's family tradition."