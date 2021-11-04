A donation will ensure that students have warm clothing this winter.
Zion Lutheran Church and its Childcare Center donated over 700 pairs of socks and underwear to Unity Elementary School on Thursday.
The donation came from a "Socktober" drive held by the church throughout the month of October.
"We know they have a need for socks and we did this last year, where we were able to get around 500 pairs of socks and this year we got 789 pairs of socks and underwear for Lima City Schools," said Sheila Smith, Director of Administration and Community Engagement. "With winter coming there are a lot of wet socks when they get to school, this will give them a fresh pair of socks."