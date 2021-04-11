Cicadas set to emerge in May after 17 years of being underground

This summer, expect to see and hear a certain type of bug that hasn’t seen the light of day in 17 years.
This year, billions of cicadas will emerge from the ground in Ohio and trillions more around the United States. This particular group of cicadas known as "Brood X" have been burrowing underground for the past 17 years and will be popping up starting in May.
While we experience an annual species of cicadas every summer, the emergence of the Brood-X critters will make for an especially noisy time of year.
Dan Hodges, a naturalist for Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District says, “I know people sometimes think these are gross and scary and don’t like them maybe because they’re loud, but this is one of those times, one of those moments in the natural world where it’s only once every 17 years. It’s not something that we can’t handle, plug your ears if you have to, but this is really something kind of amazing to witness.”
You can find these rather large bugs hanging out on trees, and will notice that they have bright red eyes compared to the annual cicadas. The Brood X species will only be around for about 6 weeks before they burrow back underground to reemerge in 2038.
Download the Cicada Safari app for your smartphone to see a map of the 2021 emergence of Brood X.