Cincinnati private investigator speaks about workers' compensation fraud at Safety Council meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's said to be the fastest-growing segment of insurance fraud in the U.S., and we're all paying for it!

Cincinnati private investigator speaks about workers' compensation fraud at Safety Council meeting

Workers' compensation fraud was the topic at West Central Ohio Safety Council's January meeting. The guest speaker was a private investigator out of Cincinnati who relates his work to Magnum P.I., and gave members an inside look at the tricks his company uses to track down abusive claims. The National Insurance Crime Bureau says workers' comp fraud costs 30 billion annually. The goal is for area businesses to see the value private investigators can bring to their industry.

Cincinnati private investigator speaks about workers' compensation fraud at Safety Council meeting

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.