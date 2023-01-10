Cincinnati private investigator speaks about workers' compensation fraud at Safety Council meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's said to be the fastest-growing segment of insurance fraud in the U.S., and we're all paying for it!
Workers' compensation fraud was the topic at West Central Ohio Safety Council's January meeting. The guest speaker was a private investigator out of Cincinnati who relates his work to Magnum P.I., and gave members an inside look at the tricks his company uses to track down abusive claims. The National Insurance Crime Bureau says workers' comp fraud costs 30 billion annually. The goal is for area businesses to see the value private investigators can bring to their industry.
"Private investigators have been helping the workers' comp industry for years. We help to prevent abusive and fraudulent claims. A lot of the ways we do that is surveillance. We can do background investigations, we can do medical canvassing, social media activity, and much more," explained Adam Visnic, president and founder of Gravitas Investigations.
The topic at February's meeting will be Fire Protection PPE. For those interested in joining the Safety Council, you can call 419-222-6708.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!