A local banking institution opened its doors 100 years ago and they still have the same dedication to the people that they serve.
It was January 31, 1920, when Citizens National Bank opened up in Bluffton with $50,000 in capital and 4 employees. One hundred years later, they have 10 offices, 160 employees, and over 850 million dollars in capital. Just like when they open the doors 100 years ago, they were passing out apples to their customers. The bank attributes their growth to building lasting relationships with their customers.
“Our main office is Bluffton, all of our offices pretty much funnel through that and we make local decision making, we are involved in all of the communities that we live in, so we know the people that we deal with,” says Steve Ritter, President of Bluffton Market. “We're excited that the first 100 was as successful as it was and we are looking forward to the next 100 and the challenges and the changes we're going to get to see.”
As part of the celebration, Citizens National Bank will be highlighting its community involvement during its 100 Days of Caring Campaign.