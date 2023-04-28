Citizens National Bank holds Community Shred Day to help people protect their identity

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Citizens National Bank celebrates the last day of Community Banking Month with a Community Shred Day.
During the month of April, Citizens National Bank employees have been doing various activities to help their customers learn more about how to better their finances. Friday, each branch of the bank held a shred day to help the people protect themselves against identity theft and fraud. Customers were invited to bring in documents containing any kind of personal information and have them shredded at the bank to ensure their identity is better protected.
"We've got a list of common sensitive documents that people might have in their homes. Bank statements, bills, medical records, and things like that that you wouldn't want to fall into the hands of the wrong person. So, we provide shredding services here today. We've got three bins that we hope to fill up," stated Chad King, Lima city president of Citizens National Bank.
Community Shred Day ended Friday evening at 5 p.m., but if you would like to learn more about how to better protect yourself from identity theft, you can contact Citizens National Bank for more information.