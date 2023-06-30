June 30, 2023 Press Release from Citizens National Bank: The Lima office of Citizens National Bank, located at 201 N. Main Street, will be hosting a community blood drive on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10 am – 2 pm. They’re partnering with Community Blood Center as part of their “Sunshine & Saving Lives” initiative.
Appointments are preferred and can be made online at www.donortime.com, using SPNR CODE: 1850. Walk-ins will also be accepted as space allows.
Chad King, CNB Lima Market President, states “As a community bank, I feel it’s important that we support initiatives that benefit our local area. Since Community Blood Center contracts with both Lima hospitals, the blood collected will help our local residents. I highly encourage the Lima area to come out and support this great cause through our blood drive.”
Those planning to donate should park along High Street near the bank. Refreshments and giveaways will also be available to participants.