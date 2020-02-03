City and government officials talking the importance of the US Census

The US Census plays a big part in much of the funding for certain programs and services where you live. Without input on how many people live in your area, those services might see a decline in the amount of money that they can work with.
Representatives from the City of Lima plus the US Census Bureau spoke with the Lima Rotary Club about some of those services that the census affects.
"A lot of people think that the census is just attendance, but it’s way more than that," said Sophia Fisher, an associate planner for the City of Lima. "School districts, local government, nonprofits, we all use the numbers and the data to request money from state and federal governments for roads, houses, all types of infrastructure."
They also compared the number of households in Allen County that participated in the census in 2000 versus the census in 2010. Fewer people responded to the census 10 years ago, and that did hurt Allen County.
A projected 500 million dollars of funding was lost for the county from 2011 to 2020.
However this year those numbers might be a bit different; the census is being conducted in a new way, with a postcard being delivered to homes to fill out the questions online - a first for the census over the last 240 years. There are also measures in place to help those that may not have access to the internet.
"A lot of our outreach is for people who that doesn’t make it easier for them, makes it harder," said Fisher. "We're getting them access to a computer, to the Internet, with the know-how they need to fill out their questions."
And there are still jobs available for those that are thinking about helping out with this year's census. You can apply at 2020census.gov/jobs. You can also call 1-888-480-1639 for more information on available positions or assistance with applying online.