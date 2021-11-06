City Life holds bowling fundraiser

A local youth organization had their annual Bowl-A-Thon on Saturday at Westgate Entertainment Center.
The City Life Rally Point Youth Center held a fundraiser at the bowling alley and invited the community out to support them with a game or two. There were also multiple different raffles held throughout the event, all to support City Life.
Organizers of the event say the fundraiser is not only a great way to keep funding going for their programs, but to also give the community a chance to see what they’re all about.
Yvonne Jones, the site director at City Life says, “There’s a lot of young people out there and they need to be loved, they need to see that we care about them and we see them, and we want to let them know that we see them and more importantly, God sees them and he loves them. This is just one of the ways that we can open it up to the community to come and see what we’re about. It gives them a chance also to support the work that is going on.”
For more information on City Life Rally Point Youth Center, head rallyup.org.