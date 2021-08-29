City of Findlay keeping an eye on COVID uptick

Findlay's mayor says that the city is keeping a close eye on the COVID situation in Hancock County.
Mayor Christina Muryn says that they have been in constant communication with the Blanchard Valley Health System to get updates. They have also seen an uptick in COVID cases recently.
Muryn hopes that people will be willing to listen to health recommendations as the county continues to go through the COVID situation.
"Hopefully folks will just use the precautions of putting on a mask and trying to social distance when they’re indoors as much as possible," Muryn said. "I do expect that we’re going to see an increase and that could post potential issues for the community."
According to the Ohio Department of Health's website, Hancock County is currently sitting at just under 7,500 total cases.